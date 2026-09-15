IT stock gains over 6% on order to build loan integration platform for automotive finance firm

Shares of technology firm Kellton surged over 6 per cent on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and held firmly in the green even as benchmark indices remained volatile and fell after strong gains in early trade. The stock opened in the green at Rs 13.92 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 13.76. This represented a gain of Rs 0.16 or 1.16 per cent. The counter continued the upward momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 14.69, a gain of Rs 0.93 or 6.75 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 14.19, with a gain of Rs 0.43 or 3.13 per cent from the last closing price, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 748.95 crore.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.03 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 0.09 crore.

Loan Integration Platform

The company has secured a significant mandate from a leading automotive finance company to build an enterprise-grade loan integration platform. Without highlighting the financial details of the deal, the company said the development highlights its presence in the financial services and lending technology space.

The platform will connect loan application initiation systems, customer management, credit verification, and loan servicing systems with external verification and financial data providers through a single, controlled layer. This will simplify the process of verifying applicant identity and information, assessing credit, determining loan eligibility, and updating customer records. It will also reduce the complexity of integrating disparate loan-related systems.

The governed data ecosystem will lay the groundwork for AI-driven decisioning, advanced analytics, and automated workflows across the lending value chain

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 7.84 per cent return in 10 years and a 27.54 per cent return in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 23.54 per cent, compared with a fall of 12.39 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)