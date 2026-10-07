IT stock gains even in weak market as company commences execution of IBM Cloud AI order, check details

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. surged more than 5 per cent today amid Wednesday's market decline. The company's stock was trading at Rs 21.10, up 5.55 per cent, or Rs 1.11, at the time of writing the report, and on the NSE, it was trading at Rs 21.05, up 5.20 per cent, or Rs 1.04. The stock opened at Rs 20.39 against the previous close of Rs 19.99 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 22.85, representing a gain of Rs 2.86 or 14.3 per cent. The intraday low was Rs 20.27.

The stock's move comes as its US-based wholly owned subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (GIX), has begun work on an AI infrastructure project worth approximately Rs 147 crore (USD 15.5 million) for IBM Cloud Inc.

What is the entire project?

Global Impx Inc. has been awarded the AI ​​infrastructure design, deployment, and support services contract for IBM Cloud Inc. The contract will design, deploy, configure, integrate, and test an AI infrastructure environment in New Jersey, USA. It will also provide security, monitoring, and support services for the project. This infrastructure will support AI model training and inference.

According to the company, the project will be completed in 13 phases. Currently, work has begun on the first two phases. The first phase is Requirement Gathering, and the second phase is Infrastructure Assessment. The project is scheduled to begin on September 22, 2026.

Fixed fee order of Rs 147 crore

The total fixed fee for this Statement of Work from IBM Cloud is USD 15.5 million, or approximately Rs 147 crore. This fee is calculated at Rs 95 per dollar and excludes taxes. Payments will be made based on the completion of five project milestones. This order represents approximately 14.7 per cent of Blue Cloud's consolidated revenue of Rs 1,002 crore for FY 2025-26.

This is a significant international order for Blue Cloud, as it represents about 14.7 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue for FY 2025-26. This project will allow the company to work on large-scale projects related to enterprise AI infrastructure design, deployment, and support in the United States.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)