IT stock gains as company partners with STPI for IndiaAI Centre of Excellence in Odisha, check share price

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered AI-first technology conglomerate Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained on Tuesday after the company was formally confirmed as the official Industry Partner for the IndiaAI Centre of Excellence (AI-CoE) to be set up in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The stock opened in the green at Rs 19.30 against the previous close of Rs 19.18 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 20.37, representing a gain of Rs 1.19 or 6.20 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 19.52, up Rs 0.34 or 1.77 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,801.86 crore.

STPI confirms the association

The company said that it has received formal confirmation from Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, following in-principle approval on the recommendation of the government of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the company said it will invest Rs 4 crore to set up and develop the Centre. STPI and the company will sign a definitive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"Odisha is exactly the kind of place where applied AI should be built. There are real problems to solve in healthcare, disaster management, coastal fisheries, and the ocean economy. Our commitment goes well beyond capital; we will bring our platforms, engineers, and mentorship to every startup coming through Bhubaneswar," said Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Company to acquire US-based AI firm

Earlier, the company said the board of directors has given in-principle approval to evaluate and negotiate the proposed acquisition of up to 100 per cent of the equity interest in CareTech AI Inc., a US-based AI-first healthcare technology and services firm.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51, touched on November 6, 2025 and January 27, 2026, respectively.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 280.78 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected by 35.68 per cent in three years and 33.64 per cent in one year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)