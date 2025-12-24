IT stock gains as company gets Ministry of Corporate Affairs' approval for new wholly-owned subsidiary The company has informed exchanges that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of BIL Agritech Private Limited on December 22, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap IT company Bartronics India Limited are trading in green today, even as the market trades rangebound. The action in stock follows a regulatory filing stating that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary of Bartronics India Limited, BIL Agritech Private Limited. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 12.44 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 12.16. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 12.51, representing a gain of 2.88 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 381.03 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Gets approval to form a subsidiary

The company has informed exchanges that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of BIL Agritech Private Limited on December 22, 2025.

BIL Agritech Private Limited has an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh, and Bartronics India Limited holds a 100 per cent stake in this subsidiary. The subscription to the share capital will be made in cash.

The company will operate in the field of agri-tech services and related activities, which will also include IT and related services. Bartronics India said that this wholly owned subsidiary has been formed in line with the business diversification and expansion strategy of Bartronics India Limited, so that the company can explore opportunities in new areas along with its existing business.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a return of 285.36 per cent in five years and 187.67 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 27.49 per cent in two years and 32.03 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 32 per cent as against the positive return of 8.94 per cent by the benchmark index in the same period. In one week, the stock has gained 3.17 per cent.

