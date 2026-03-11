IT stock defies market crash, trades in green amid this update, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of AI-based digital transformation and technology consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd were trading higher by over 1 per cent on Wednesday, even as the broader stock market declined. The stock opened in red at Rs 17.02 against the previous close of Rs 17.24. However, it managed to touch the intraday high of Rs 18.16. Last seen, the stock was trading up 1.28 per cent, or Rs 0.22, at Rs 17.46 on the BSE. The stock remained in the green even as the BSE fell over 1000 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 77,197.53.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 4.43 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Company Announces AI-First B2B Travel Platform

The movement in the stock comes after the company in an exchange filing on Wednesday said that it has developed a new AI-first B2B travel platform called Journey in collaboration with FutureAge AI Labs.

The platform is designed specifically for travel businesses to make their operations easier, faster and smarter. Artificial intelligence is used at every stage of the process, from supplier onboarding to pricing, booking management, servicing and customer follow-up.

Platform Aims to Address Challenges in B2B Travel Market

In the filing, the company said that India’s travel sector is rapidly digitising, but B2B travel platforms still lag behind in several areas.

Travel agents and distribution partners face challenges such as fragmented supplier systems, lengthy servicing processes, low personalisation and rising operational costs.

According to the company, Journey aims to address these issues by offering a platform that integrates all processes. With the use of AI, the platform enables better pricing, real-time personalisation and faster decision-making. This also provides travel partners access to more inventory and helps them run their businesses more efficiently.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)