IT stock below Rs 50 in focus as AstraBridge acquires 1 crore equity shares, check details here

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices opened mixed on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, following softening crude oil prices and buying in blue-chips. Amid volatility in the stock markets, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., a small-cap IT company with a market cap of Rs 1,988.14 crore, opened in the green. The action in the stock comes as the company, in a recent exchange filing, stated that AstraBridge Inc. has acquired 1 crore (1,00,00,000) shares through a preferential issue of new equity shares. This stake represents 1.08 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 27.89, up 7.48 per cent or Rs 1.94 on the BSE at 9:17 am. The stock has seen a 20 per cent gain from the previous trading day.

What's behind the surge?

The company recently disclosed in an exchange filing that it is in preliminary discussions with SpaceX International Ltd. regarding potential business opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Currently, the two companies have established a framework to share information and assess areas of potential collaboration. The company believes that the growing demand for AI and digital technologies could create significant opportunities in the future.

However, BCSSL clarified that these discussions are purely preliminary and non-binding, meaning they do not guarantee any joint venture (JV), investment, partnership or any final agreement.

Approved allotment of 17 crore equity shares

Earlier, the company said that its board of directors has approved the allotment of 17 crore equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each on a preferential basis, through a share swap rather than cash. This move follows the receipt of shareholder approval on May 4, 2026 and in-principle approval from the BSE on June 2, 2026. According to the information shared, the company has issued 17 crore new shares at Rs 21.93 per share. In return, Blue Cloud is purchasing 21.25 core shares of Global Impx Inc. (GIX).

While 16 crore shares will be allotted to ConnectM Technology Solutions, the remaining one crore shares will be allotted to AstraBridge.

Upon completion of this share swap deal, Global Impax Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

ALSO READ | Travel by Air India to be cheaper as airline introduces 'basic fare' category

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)