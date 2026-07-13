IT stock below Rs 50 hits upper circuit as US unit signs 5-year agreement with SpaceX International

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based technology firm Blue Cloud Softech Solution witnessed strong buying towards the end of the trading session and showed good recovery after the company informed exchanges that its United States subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA (BCSSL-USA), has executed a definitive five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) services with SpaceX International Ltd, Malaysia. The company has not disclosed detailed commercial terms, pricing, implementation schedules, customer-specific operational information or other confidential provisions of the agreement, citing confidentiality obligations. However, it stated that it will make further disclosures as required under applicable law and the SEBI regulations.

"Under the Agreement, BCSSL-USA may provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, cloud-native AI platforms, enterprise AI solutions, AI consulting, AI integration, AI operations and related AI-enabled digital transformation services, subject to mutually agreed Statements of Work and the terms of the Master Services Agreement," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share price today

The stock opened flat at Rs 20.65 on the BSE. It fell amid a decline in the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, due to escalating tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices. However, they witnessed strong buying at lower levels post this update and jumped 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 21.68. It ended the trading session at Rs 21.66, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,631.17 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, hit on November 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty ended flat, as a sharp rally in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia weighed on overall investor sentiment.

After falling sharply during morning trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded by 219.9 points during the day but failed to build on the gains. The benchmark went up by 47.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 77,616.40. During the morning trade, it tanked 711.96 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 76,857.43.

The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out an uptick of 4.10 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,211, registering its third day of gains.

ALSO READ | Kusumgar IPO allotment expected today, here's latest GMP and step-by-step guide to check status

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)