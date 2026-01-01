Are stock markets open today on New Year 2026? Check list of BSE, NSE holidays this year BSE, NSE holidays 2026: According to the list of holidays available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there will be 15 stock market holidays in 2026.

Mumbai:

Most stock markets around the world - China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, the UAE, the UK and the US - remain closed on January 1, 2026, to mark the New Year. Stock markets in China and Japan will remain closed on January 2, 2026, and they will observe an extended New Year break. Amid this, investors in India are uncertain about the trading status of the bourses today. As there is some confusion among investors, it is advisable to log in to the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to check the list of holidays in 2026.

Are stock markets open today on January 1, 2026?

Even as most global equity markets remain closed today, stock markets in India - the BSE and NSE - will remain open and operate as usual.

BSE, NSE holidays list of 2026

According to the list of holidays available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there would be 15 stock market holidays in 2026. Check the full list below.

Sr. No. Date Day Holiday Description 1 January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day 2 March 03, 2026 Tuesday Holi 3 March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 4 March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 5 April 03, 2026 Friday Good Friday 6 April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 7 May 01, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 8 May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id 9 July 21, 2026 Tuesday Muharram 10 September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 11 October 02, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 12 October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra 13 November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 14 November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev 15 December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

According to the calendar, the first market holiday of 2026 will be on January 26, i.e., Republic Day. Markets will also remain closed for Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and others.

MCX holiday

The traders must note that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be shut on January 26 for both the morning and the evening sessions.

Similarly, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will also remain suspended on this day.

