Are stock markets open today on New Year 2026? Check list of BSE, NSE holidays this year

Most stock markets around the world - China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, the UAE, the UK and the US - remain closed on January 1, 2026, to mark the New Year. Stock markets in China and Japan will remain closed on January 2, 2026, and they will observe an extended New Year break. Amid this, investors in India are uncertain about the trading status of the bourses today. As there is some confusion among investors, it is advisable to log in to the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to check the list of holidays in 2026.
Are stock markets open today on January 1, 2026?
Even as most global equity markets remain closed today, stock markets in India - the BSE and NSE - will remain open and operate as usual.
BSE, NSE holidays list of 2026
According to the list of holidays available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there would be 15 stock market holidays in 2026. Check the full list below.
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday Description
|1
|January 26, 2026
|Monday
|Republic Day
|2
|March 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|Holi
|3
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Shri Ram Navami
|4
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|5
|April 03, 2026
|Friday
|Good Friday
|6
|April 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|7
|May 01, 2026
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|8
|May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|9
|July 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|Muharram
|10
|September 14, 2026
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|11
|October 02, 2026
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|12
|October 20, 2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|13
|November 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|14
|November 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|15
|December 25, 2026
|Friday
|Christmas
According to the calendar, the first market holiday of 2026 will be on January 26, i.e., Republic Day. Markets will also remain closed for Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and others.
MCX holiday
The traders must note that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be shut on January 26 for both the morning and the evening sessions.
Similarly, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will also remain suspended on this day.
