IRFC Dividend 2026: Navratna PSU to trade ex-date for second interim dividend, check amount and record date

Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower on March 9, 2026, as ongoing volatility weakened investor sentiment. However, stock markets are expected to open on a mildly positive note as crude oil prices declined after President Donald Trump suggested that the US-Israel conflict with Iran could conclude soon. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as the board of directors of the Navratna PSU Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has approved a second interim dividend. To be eligible for the corporate actions, investors must hold these shares on or before the ex-date.

IRFC Dividend 2026 Amount

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the declaration of the second interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

IRFC Dividend 2026 Record Date, Ex Date

In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the second interim dividend, the company has fixed March 13, 2026, as the record date and ex date.

IRFC Dividend 2026 Payment

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

IRFC Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 97.65 with a fall of 1.81 per cent of Rs 1.80. Earlier, the stock opened at Rs 97.40 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 98 and Rs 95.30, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,27,613.96 crore.

Last month, the government's 2 per cent share sale offer in IRFC failed to get full subscription on its final day of offer, with both retail and institutional investors giving a lacklustre response to the OFS. The government currently holds an 86.36 per cent stake in the railway sector enterprise.

