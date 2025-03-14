IRFC Dividend 2025: Navratna PSU to consider second interim dividend soon, record date fixed IRFC Dividend 2025: The government recently approved the upgradation of IRFC to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises.

IRFC Dividend 2025: Shares of Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will be in focus on Monday, i.e. March 17, 2025, as the board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on this day to consider the declaration of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

IRFC Dividend 2025: Record Date

The PSU has already fixed March 27, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the second interim dividend.

"...meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 17th March 2025, inter-alia, to consider declaration of Second Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in a regulatory filing.

IRFC Dividend History

Earlier, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.80, for which the ex-date was November 12, 2024. Earlier to this, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 0.70.

IRFC Share Price

Shares of IRFC had ended the last session in the red. The counter opened with a slight gain on Thursday but fell to close at Rs 117.70 on the BSE. It had touched the intraday high of 120.10 and intraday low of Rs 117.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 229.05, and the 52-week low is Rs 108.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,53,816 crore.

IRFC Upgraded To Navratna Status

The government recently approved the upgradation of IRFC to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) secures the Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms.

IRFC is a Ministry of Railways Central Public Sector Enterprises CPSE) with an annual turnover of Rs 26,644 crore.

IRFC Quarterly Results

Earlier, IRFC reported a 2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of Rs 1,599 crore in the year-ago period.