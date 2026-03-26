PSU Dividend Stock: IREDA declares 6% interim dividend, check record date and other details

Mumbai:

State-owned company Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has announced an interim dividend for its investors. This is a good opportunity for investors looking to make additional profit on their investment. This is extremely important as stock markets are witnessing a lot of volatility due to the ongoing Middle East war. The public sector company has also fixed a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. However, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date, to be eligible for a corporate action. While the ex-date is the date on which the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is the date on which the company checks its records for stockholders.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das said the declaration of interim dividend reflects IREDA's consistent financial strength and our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.

IREDA Dividend Amount

According to information shared with exchanges, the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60, or 6 per cent, per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2025-26.

IREDA Dividend Record Date

In an exchange filing, the company said that it has fixed April 2, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.

IREDA Dividend Payment Date

The company said the interim dividend will be paid to eligible investors within 30 days of the dividend declaration.

IREDA Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green, gaining Rs 4.80 (4.20 per cent) to Rs 119.20 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 120.10 and a low of Rs 114.95. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 33,486.04 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)