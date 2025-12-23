Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. IRCTC share price today: PSU stock to be out of F&O from this date, trades in greed today - Full details

IRCTC share price today: PSU stock to be out of F&O from this date, trades in greed today - Full details

IRCTC share price today: Meanwhile, the state-owned company has stated that its board will meet on December 31, 2025, to discuss the unaudited financial results.

IRCTC share price today on NSE, BSE.
IRCTC share price today on NSE, BSE. Image Source : IRCTC/PTI
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Meanwhile, the state-owned company has stated that its board will meet on December 31, 2025, to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Irctc Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\