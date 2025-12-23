IRCTC share price today: PSU stock to be out of F&O from this date, trades in greed today - Full details IRCTC share price today: Meanwhile, the state-owned company has stated that its board will meet on December 31, 2025, to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Mumbai: Meanwhile, the state-owned company has stated that its board will meet on December 31, 2025, to discuss the unaudited financial results.