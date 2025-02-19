IRCTC Dividend: Stock in focus ahead of ex-date for interim dividend - Check amount, record date IRCTC Dividend: The state-owned company has fixed February 20 as the record date for this corporate action.

IRCTC Dividend: Shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) gained after four days of consecutive fall on Wednesday i.e. February 19, 2025. The counter opened in red at Rs 712.25 on the BSE against the previous close of 719.40. Similarly, the stock opened at Rs 717 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 719.20.

However, the stock gained and touched a high of Rs 730.95 - a gain of 1.6 per cent from the last closing price. The reversal in the stock comes as it is set to trade ex-date for an interim dividend soon.

IRCTC dividend 2025

The state-owned company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

IRCTC dividend record date

The company has fixed February 20 as the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important as it helps companies to identify eligible shareholders for a corporate action.

IRCTC dividend ex-date

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has fixed February 20, 2025 as the ex-date.

IRCTC Q3 results

The company posted a 13 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations at Rs 341.08 crore in the third quarter of financial 2024-25, on account of higher income. It had posted Rs 299.99 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Wednesday, but later bounced back, driven by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 386.01 points to 75,581.38 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 130.45 points to 22,814.85.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green.