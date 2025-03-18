Ircon Share Price: Railway PSU stock gains after bagging Rs 1,000 crore order from Meghalaya government Ircon Share Price: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 351.65 and the 52-week low is Rs 134.30. The market cap of the civil construction company is Rs 13,698.61 crore.

Ircon Share Price: Shares of Ircon International Ltd. gained nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday. The stock surged after the company shared details about an order win worth Rs 1,096 crore from the government of Meghalaya.

The counter opened gap up at Rs 143.50 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 138.25. The stock gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 150.45 - a gain of 8.82 per cent.

The scrip has gained after five days of consecutive falls. Ircon International shares witnessed a spurt in volumes today and have outperformed the sector by 3.04 per cent.

On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than five-day moving averages but lower than 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day-moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 351.65 and the 52-week low is Rs 134.30. The market cap of the civil construction company is Rs 13,698.61 crore.

The counter has given a multibagger return of 168.68 per cent in two years and 252.24 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 32.86 per cent in one year.

Ircon Order Details

Ircon has been awarded an EPC contract floated by the Directorate of Urban Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, RaitongBuilding, Secretariat Hills, Shillong.

The scope of the contract involves the construction of the new secretariat complex, including campus infrastructure in New Shillong City.

IRCON is supposed to execute this order in 36 months, along with its JV partner Badri Rai and Company. Ircon has a 26 per cent stake in the Joint Venture.

Shares of Ircon International are among those stocks that have witnessed steep correction amid the ongoing market volatility. The counter seems to be on the way to recovery but is still 33 per cent down in 2025.