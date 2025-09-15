IPO Allotment Status Today: Steps to check status of Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Shringar House online IPO Allotment Status Today: All three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on September 17.

The initial public offer (IPO) of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors and got subscribed 103.63 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. Similarly, Dev Accelerator Ltd received 63.97 times subscription and Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd received 60.29 times subscription on September 12, 2025. All three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on September 17. While MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the public issue of Shringar House of Mangalsutra and Urban Company, KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for Dev Accelerator.

Urban Company IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Urban Company IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Urban Company IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Shringar House of Mangalsutra' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO application will appear on the screen.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Dev Accelerator IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Dev Accelerator IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

Kfin Technologies is the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click on this - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select Dev Accelerator IPO from the drop-down.

Step 3: You will have to provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of the Dev Accelerator IPO application will appear on the screen.