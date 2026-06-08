CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Check status online on NSE, BSE, KFin Technologies, latest GMP

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies Ltd has seen massive demand from investors during the three-day subscription window from June 3 to June 5, 2026. The focus has now shifted to the IPO allotment status of CMR Green Technologies. According to information available, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 8. Once the allotment is finalised, the company will credit the equity shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. The shares are expected to be credited in the accounts on June 9. The details will be available on the websites of the NSE, the BSE, and the registrar, KFin Technologies.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘CMR Green Technologies’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the CMR Green Technologies IPO will be displayed on the screen.

CMR Green Technologies allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (CMR Green Technologies IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'CMR Green Technologies IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your CMR Green Technologies IPO application will appear on the screen.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, CMR Green Technologies' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 71. Considering the upper price band of Rs 192, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 263, reflecting a grey market premium of 36.98 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)