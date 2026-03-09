IOC Dividend 2026: Last few days to buys this PSU stock to be eligible for corporate action, check record date

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will be on investors' radar who want to earn additional profit from their investment amid extreme volatility in the stock market, amid persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that keep crude oil prices elevated, and a fragile global risk sentiment. Indian equity witnessed sustained selling pressure in the week ended March 6, 2026. The Nifty 50 closed the final session at 24,450 (down 2.9 per cent for the week), the Sensex settled at 78,919 (also down 2.9 per cent week-on-week). Similarly, the Bank Nifty ended near 57,783 (down 4.5 per cent), indicating clear underperformance relative to the broader market. Amid this, there are just a few days left for investors to buy shares of IOC to be eligible for the dividend announced by the company.

IOC Dividend Amount

The public sector undertaking has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. It must be noted that any dividend paid or distributed by a company is taxable in the hands of the investors.

IOC Dividend Record Date

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed Thursday, March 27, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim dividend.

IOC Dividend Payment Date

The PSU also said that the second interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 5, 2026.

IOC Share Price

Amid this, the stock ended the last trading session in the red with a fall of 1.69 per cent of Rs 2.90 at Rs 168.60. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,25,021.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 188.90, hit on February 27, 2026, and the 52-week low is Rs 120.05.

IOC Share Price History

According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 101.05 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 10.17 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 3.89 per cent.

ALSO READ | New 6-lane Lucknow Link Expressway to connect Purvanchal to Delhi, check full details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)