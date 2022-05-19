IOC bonus share to be paid in ratio of 1:2, Check record date here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) IOC announces bonus share

IOC Share Price, IOC bonus share record date 2022: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, has announced to issue bonus shares to its shareholders. IOC bonus share will be issued in the ratio of 1:2 which means one new bonus equity share of face value Rs 10 each will be given to the existing shareholders for every two equity shares.

The record date for the IOC share bonus is July 1, meaning shareholders having IOC shares in their portfolio on/before the date will be eligible for the bonus.

IOC Share Dividend

IOC has also declared a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share (pre-bonus), which translates into a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity post-bonus for the financial year 2021-22. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 9 per share (pre-bonus) paid earlier.

The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of the declaration at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Meanwhile, the state-run oil marketing company said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 6,645.72 crore, down 26.37 per cent from Rs 9,026.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operation, however, climbed 26.13 per cent from Rs 165,734.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 209,049.16 crore.

IOC share closed at Rs 118.20 on the NSE on Wednesday after cracking 4.98 per cent. On the BSE, IOC share finished 5.10 per cent lower at Rs 118.05 apiece.

