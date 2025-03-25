Investors' wealth swells by Rs 27.10 lakh crore as bulls reign for six straight days Tracking the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 27,10,918.98 crore to Rs 4,18,29,351.91 crore (USD 4.87 trillion) during this period.

Markets investors became richer by Rs 27.10 lakh crore as bull continue to reign the BSE benchmark Sensex for six straight days, surging nearly 6 per cent during this period.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE bellwether gauge jumped 1,078.87 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at an over six-week high of 77,984.38. During the day, the benchmark zoomed 1,201.72 points or 1.56 per cent to 78,107.23.

The BSE benchmark gauge jumped 4,155.47 points or 5.62 per cent in six trading days.

Tracking the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 27,10,918.98 crore to Rs 4,18,29,351.91 crore (USD 4.87 trillion) during this period.

"Benchmark indices extended gains for the sixth straight session on Monday, on positive global cues, building on the positive momentum from last week as bargain hunting continued. Broader mid and smallcaps as well as all major sectors ended the day with strong gains in a continued broad-based rebound," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

He further said that after posting the best weekly gain in more than 4 years, last week, benchmarks continued their uptrend supported by positive global cues as Trump appeared to soften tone on reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

"Continued foreign buying seen in recent sessions as USD weakens also lifted expectations of renewed buying interest after valuation correction," Aluri added.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Infosys were the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.32 per cent and smallcap index climbed 1.17 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended higher, with bankex rallying 2.53 per cent, utilities (2.42 per cent), power (2.31 per cent), industrials (2 per cent), financial services (1.97 per cent), capital goods (1.95 per cent) and realty (1.51 per cent).

With PTI inputs