Investors richer by Rs 8.52 lakh crore in two days | Market's mood explained

The beginning of the new year 2025 turned out to be a fortune creator for investors as they by riding on an unprecedented upward trend in the last two days, drew Rs 8.52 lakh crore. According to the data from the market after two days upward trend, investors' wealth surged by Rs 8.52 lakh crore in two days of market rally. The benchmark Sensex climbed nearly 2 per cent on Thursday alone.

Sensex jumps 1,436.30 points

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,436.30 points or 1.83 per cent -- its best single-day gain in more than a month -- to settle at 79,943.71 on Thursday. During the day, it soared 1,525.46 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 80,032.87.

On Wednesday, the benchmark gauge had climbed 368.40 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 78,507.41. Market capitalisation of firms surges Rs 8,52,239.27 crore to Rs 4,50,47,345.71 crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 8,52,239.27 crore to Rs 4,50,47,345.71 crore (USD 5.25 trillion) in two days.

Expert decodes market's mood

"While markets failed to deliver a Christmas rally over the past few weeks, the New Year has provided strong optimism in the first two days with Sensex touching the psychological 80,000-mark on the back of broad-based short-covering," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

"Gains in banking, IT, auto and metal triggered a major rally despite concerns in the currency market which saw the rupee scaling fresh lows amid rising crude oil prices and subdued growth," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Another expert, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, Vinod Nair, said, "Increased momentum was observed in the domestic market, driven by optimism about the upcoming earnings season starting next week.

The rally was broad-based, with most sectoral indices posting gains. The auto sector led the way, showing the strongest momentum due to robust December sales that defied the usual subdued demand.

Banking and IT stocks also performed well, as the economy bottomed in Q2."

These firms propel bullish trend

From the 30 Sensex blue-chip firms, Bajaj Finserv jumped nearly 8 per cent while Bajaj Finance soared 6.50 per cent. Maruti, Titan, Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other major gainers. Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard.

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.89 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.68 per cent. All sectoral indices ended in positive territory. Auto surged the most by 3.66 per cent, followed by BSE-focused IT (2.34 per cent), IT (2.31 per cent), consumer discretionary (2.24 per cent), teck (2.19 per cent), consumer durables (2.02 per cent) and commodities (1.41 per cent). As many as 2,395 stocks advanced while 1,574 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

(With PTI inputs)

