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Investors lose 8.28 lakh crore as Sensex tumbled in early trade: What has led to the crash today?

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly lower.

Benchmark indices tumbled after a three-day rally.
Benchmark indices tumbled after a three-day rally. Image Source : Freepik
Mumbai:

After a three-day rally, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,953.21 points or 2.54 per cent to 74,750.92 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 580.05 points or 2.43 per cent, to 23,197.75. At the time of writing this report, the Sensex was down by 1,682.91 points or 2.19 per cent and NSE was down by 522.75 or 2.20 points. Amid this fall, investors' wealth was eroded by more than Rs 8.28 lakh crore. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 4,30,34,789 crore from Rs 43,863,555.25 lakh crore in the previous session.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly lower.

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