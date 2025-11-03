Interim Dividend: Multibagger stock gains as company sets board meeting date for Q2 results, dividend The company said that the board members will discuss the proposal to declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for this will also be determined at the meeting.

Mumbai:

Shares of cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd. witnessed a strong rally on November 3, 2025, despite the stock markets declining in early trade. The stock opened with a gain of 4.98 per cent today to hit an upper circuit of Rs 156.10. The stock gained as the company shared updates regarding its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26) and interim dividend. As of last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 156, representing a gain of 4.91 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 24,920 crore.

Q2FY26 Results

The company stated in an exchange filing that its board will meet on November 5, 2025, to announce its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Interim Dividend 2025

The company also stated that the board members will discuss the proposal to declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for this will also be determined at the meeting.

Alitecon International reported strong results in the previous quarter. The company's PAT for the June 2025 quarter was Rs 72.08 crore, up 67 per cent from Rs 42.97 crore in the March quarter. Revenue also increased 67 per cent to Rs 524.87 crore, compared to Rs 313.16 crore in the previous quarter. The largest portion of the company's revenue came from tobacco products, which contributed Rs 326.09 crore, while agri-products generated Rs 198.77 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has given a positive return of over 4 per cent in the last week, while it has fallen by over 11 per cent in the previous month. This stock has declined by 23 per cent over the last three months, while in the last six months, it has returned over 361 per cent.

So far in 2025, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1,393 per cent. Furthermore, the stock has gained 3188 per cent in the last year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)