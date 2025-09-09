INFY Share Price: IT stock gains 4% as board to consider share buyback proposal on this date - Check details INFY Share Price, Infosys Buyback: The tech major had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route.

Mumbai:

Shares of India's second-largest IT services company, Infosys, gained over 4 per cent on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the company announced that its board will meet soon to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares. The shares of the company opened gap up with a gain of 3.07 per cent at Rs 1,480 against the previous close of Rs 1,432.65 on the BSE. Amid buying, the counter surged and hit an intraday high of Rs 1,497.95, representing a 4.42 per cent gain. In between, it hit an intraday low of Rs 1,472.60. The stock has gained after five days of consecutive fall.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 1,481 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,496.30 and 1,472.50, respectively.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Infosys To Consider Buyback

According to the information shared with exchanges, the Bengaluru-headquartered company's board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11. The company has not provided other details.

"...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share.

Infosys Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 175 per cent in 10 years and 61 per cent in five years. While it has gained 1.86 per cent in two years, the scrip has corrected 20.99 per cent in one year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)