Infra stock under Rs 50 on investors' radar after securing contract from NHAI, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) are on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that it has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The stock opened in the green at Rs 21.70, a gain of Rs 0.33 or 1.54 per cent from the previous close of Rs 21.37 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 21.79, representing a gain of Rs 0.42 or 1.96 per cent. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in the green even as benchmark indices tumbled nearly 0.80 per cent amid profit booking. It was trading at Rs 21.50, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 618.40 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 1.64 per cent and has been gaining for the last two days, rising 1.32 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Wins Rs 24.3 crore order from NHAI

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has won a letter of award (LOA) worth Rs 24.3 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract entails user fee collection operations at the Ramnagar fee plaza along the Baran-Shivpuri section of New NH-27 in Madhya Pradesh.

Key details of the contract

Awarding Entity: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

Scope of Work: Toll collection at Ramnagar fee plaza at 1280.370 Km from the Baran-Shivpuri section, from 1251.814 Km to 1305.087 Km on New NH 27 in the State of Madhya Pradesh, alongside the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks.

Contract Value: Rs 24.33 crore

Execution Period: The period within which the contract must be executed is 1 year.

Nature of Transaction: Independent domestic bidding contract, no related party or promoter group interest involved

Bags Rs 27 crore NHAI order

Earlier, the company had secured a new work order from NHAI worth over Rs 27 crore. The project was secured through the e-tender process. The work includes the collection of user fees at the Chowlaggere fee plaza on the Hassan to Maranahally section of National Highway 48 in Karnataka. The orders also included upkeep and maintenance of adjacent blocks.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)