Infra stock hits upper circuit as company to consider fundraising of up to Rs 2,500 crore - Details During the meeting, the board will also consider increasing the authorised capital of the company from Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra Limited, a company involved in infrastructure development, IT/BPO services and general trading activities, hit a 2 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade as foreign fund outflows and concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees continue to dent investors' sentiment. The stock was locked at 2per cent upper circuit of Rs 1.54 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the opening session amid firm buying. Around one crore equity shares of the company changed hands on stock exchanges today.

Company To Consider Fundraising

The action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will discuss and evaluate a proposal to enhance the fund-raising limit to up to Rs 2,500 crore.

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the funds may be raised through preferential allotment, issue of convertible warrants, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or other permissible instruments. However, this will be subject to approvals from shareholders, regulators, and other stakeholders.

Earlier, the board had approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore at its meeting held in August. During the meeting, the board will also consider increasing the authorised capital of the company from Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 380.48 points to 81,721.62 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 106.45 points to 25,063.05.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards. However, Trent, NTPC, State Bank of India and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)