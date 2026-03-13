Infra stock below Rs 50 in focus after bagging contract from NHAI, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) are in focus after bagging a contract from NHAI and started the trading session flat, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over 1 per cent during intra-day trade on Friday, dragged by intensifying conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices. The counter opened at Rs 28.80 and gained to touch the high of Rs 29.49, representing a gain of 2.4 per cent from the previous close of Rs 28.80. However, it later fell 8.89 per cent amid profit booking to touch the intraday low of Rs 26.24. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 27 with a dip of Rs 1.80 or 6.25 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 634.91 crore.

The company has received a new contract from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to collect user fees (tolls) at the Chowlaggere toll plaza on the Hassan to Maranahalli section of NH-48 in Karnataka.

Details of the toll collection contract

The work was awarded through an e-tendering process. The company has also been assigned the responsibility of caring for and maintaining the toilet blocks near the toll plaza, including providing necessary consumables. The total value of this contract is approximately Rs 27.15 crore.

Company wins order from Tata Steel

Recently, the company also received a major work order from Tata Steel Limited. The project involves the design, engineering, construction and completion of an OPR and NOPR colony for employees at TSSIJ, Bileipada (Joda).

The project will include G+9 storey apartment blocks with facilities such as civil, architectural, electrical, plumbing, sanitary, firefighting, waterproofing, water tanks, area development and automated lifts.

The project will include 288 NOPR flats, each approximately 900 square feet, and 72 OPR flats, each approximately 1,100 square feet. The entire project will be completed in accordance with the standards and scope set by Tata Steel. The total project cost is approximately Rs 182.95 crore (excluding GST) and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)