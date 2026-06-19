Infosys Share Price: Stock crashes 8%, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech too in red - Here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of Infosys crashed over 8 per cent on Friday, June 19, 2026, as IT stocks are under pressure following a sharp overnight sell-off in Accenture. The counter opened with a gap-down, falling 5.7 per cent to Rs 1,063.05 from the previous close of Rs 1,127.25 on the BSE. It continued to decline amid profit booking and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,030.35, down Rs 96.9, or 8.6 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,727.85, hit on February 3, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1045.15, down Rs 82.10 or 7.28 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 4,23,476.09 crore.

Not just Infosys; all Nifty IT stocks traded in the red today as Nifty IT plunged nearly 6 per cent, while Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom declined over 2 per cent.

While TCS witnessed a steep correction of 6.01 per cent, dropping 132.40 points from its previous close of 2,203.30, HCL Technologies fell by 5.11 per cent from its previous close of 1,161.80. Similarly, Wipro recorded a 3.30 per cent decline, and Coforge slid 4.50 per cent.

(Image Source : NSE)Nifty IT falls over 6%.

What's behind the fall?

Nifty IT index fell over 6 per cent as Infosys ADR fell 9.7 per cent and Wipro ADR declined 3.6 per cent following a ​weak earnings outlook from Accenture. Following this, Accenture shares tumbled around 18 per cent overnight.

While the third quarter results were not disastrous, the revenue growth guidance spooked investors. The company has lowered the top end of its annual revenue growth forecast and now expects revenue growth of 3 per cent - 4 per cent for FY26, narrowing its earlier guidance of 3 per cent - 5 per cent. Moreover, the management said client budgets are not expanding despite growing interest in Artificial Intelligence.

Rs 2 lakh crore erased

The sell-off erased roughly Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalisation from Sensex-listed companies. The total valuation of BSE-listed Sensex companies dropped from Rs 4,77,60,908 crore to Rs 4,75,65,708 crore, reflecting investors' cautious approach.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)