Infosys Dividend 2025: IT major declares final dividend, check amount and other details Infosys Dividend 2025: The company has reported a net profit of Rs 7,033 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25 - a fall of 11.7 per cent from the Rs 7,969 crore net profit reported in Q4 FY25.

Mumbai:

Infosys Dividend 2025, Infosys Q4 Results: Indian IT major Infosys on Thursday declared its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. The IT bellwether has also recommended a final dividend for its investors for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company has reported a net profit of Rs 7,033 crore for the January-March quarter of FY25 - a fall of 11.7 per cent from the Rs 7,969 crore net profit reported in Q4 FY25. However, the company’s revenue surged 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 40,925 crore from Rs 37,923 crore in the same quarter a year ago.