Infosys Dividend 2025: IT giant announces dividend of Rs 23, net profit jumps 13.2% YoY Infosys Dividend 2025: The company has fixed October 27, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

IT services giant Infosys has announced its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. Along with the quarterly results, the company has also announced an interim dividend for its investors. According to the information shared, the IT major announced a dividend of Rs 23 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). "The Board of Directors in their meeting held on October 16, 2025, declared an interim dividend of Rs 23/- per equity share (approximately $0.26 per equity share), which would result in a net cash outflow of approximately Rs 9,534 crore ($1,074 million) excluding dividend paid on treasury shares," the company said.

Infosys Dividend 2025 Record Date

The company has fixed October 27, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Infosys Dividend 2025 Payment Date

According to the company, the payout date for this has been fixed as November 7, 2025.

"Declared an interim dividend of ₹ 23/- per equity share, fixed October 27, 2025 as a record date and November 7, 2025 as a payout date," the filing reads.

Quarterly Results

The IT company posted 13.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 44,490 crore during the quarter from Rs 40,986 crore in September 2024 quarter.

Shares of Infosys settled 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 1,472.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

The company increased the employee headcount during the quarter by 8,203 to 3,31,991 from 3,23,788 reported in June 2025 quarter.

Infosys announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, an increase of 9.5 per cent over the last fiscal.

Shares of Infosys settled 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 1,472.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.