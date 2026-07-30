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IPOs Listing Today LIVE Updates: Indo-MIM makes strong debut, list at 45% premium over issue price

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

The initial public offer of precision engineering components maker Indo-MIM Ltd got subscribed 72.34 times on the final day of bidding on Monday.

IPO Listing Today LIVE Updates
IPO Listing Today LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Shares of Indo-MIM made a strong debut on bourses on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and listed at Rs 703 on the BSE, a 44.95 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 485 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at Rs 700 apiece, up 44.33 per cent from the IPO price. On the other hand, shares of Lohia Corp listed at Rs 460 on the BSE, a premium of 7.09 per cent to the issue price of Rs 425 and Xtranet Technologies shares settled at Rs 136 on the NSE, a premium of 7.09 per cent to the issue price of Rs 127.

While the public issue of industrial machinery manufacturer Lohia Corp Ltd was subscribed 7.25 times on the closing day of bidding on Monday, the IPO of precision engineering components maker Indo-MIM Ltd got subscribed 72.34 times on the final day. The IPO of Xtranet Technologies Ltd received 12.24 times subscription on the closing day.

Follow the IPO Listing LIVE Blog today for all the latest updates:

 

Live updates :IPOs Listing Today LIVE Updates

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  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Expert's view on Indo-MIM

    Post-listing, the stock trades well above fair value on FY26 P/E (~44x pre-issue, now much higher post-listing). Given the sharp listing pop, profit booking is likely in the near term. "For holders: book partial profits at current levels; for the remaining position, place a stop-loss around Rs 595-600 (~15 per cent below listing price) to protect listing gains while allowing room for volatility," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Indo-MIM makes strong debut

    Shares of Indo-MIM made a strong debut on bourses on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and listed at Rs 703 on the BSE, a 44.95 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 485 per share.  On the other hand, shares of Lohia Corp listed at Rs 460 on the BSE, a premium of 7.09 per cent to the issue price of Rs 425 and Xtranet Technologies shares settled at Rs 136 on the NSE, a premium of 7.09 per cent to the issue price of Rs 127.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Indo-MIM price settles at 45% premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Indo-MIM shares settled at Rs 703 on the BSE, a premium of 44.95 per cent to the issue price of Rs 485. On the NSE, the price settled at Rs 700, a 44.33 per cent premium.

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Lohia Corp price settles at 8.24% premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Lohia Corp shares settled at Rs 460 on the BSE, a 7.09 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 425. On the NSE, the price settled at Rs 455, a 7.06 per cent premium.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Xtranet Technologies Price settles at 7.09% premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Xtranet Technologies shares settled at Rs 136 on the NSE, a 7.09 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 127. On the BSE, the price settled at Rs 130.10, a 2.44 per cent premium.

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Indo-MIM IPO subscribed 72.34 times

    Indo-MIM IPO got subscribed 72.34 times on the final day of bidding on Monday. The company's IPO received bids for 3,98,55,10,020 shares against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a whopping 204.34 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors attracted 50.63 times subscription, and that of retail investors received 6.67 times subscription.

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Lohia Corp IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, Lohia Corp's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 17. Considering the upper price band of Rs 425, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 442, reflecting a grey market premium of 4 per cent.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, Xtranet Technologies' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 14.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 127, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 141.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 11.42 per cent.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Indo-MIM IPO GMP ahead of listing

    According to Investorgain, Indo-MIM's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 184. Considering the upper price band of Rs 485, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 669, reflecting a grey market premium of 37.94 per cent.

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