IPOs Listing Today LIVE Updates: Indo-MIM makes strong debut, list at 45% premium over issue price

Mumbai:

Shares of Indo-MIM made a strong debut on bourses on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and listed at Rs 703 on the BSE, a 44.95 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 485 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at Rs 700 apiece, up 44.33 per cent from the IPO price. On the other hand, shares of Lohia Corp listed at Rs 460 on the BSE, a premium of 7.09 per cent to the issue price of Rs 425 and Xtranet Technologies shares settled at Rs 136 on the NSE, a premium of 7.09 per cent to the issue price of Rs 127.

While the public issue of industrial machinery manufacturer Lohia Corp Ltd was subscribed 7.25 times on the closing day of bidding on Monday, the IPO of precision engineering components maker Indo-MIM Ltd got subscribed 72.34 times on the final day. The IPO of Xtranet Technologies Ltd received 12.24 times subscription on the closing day.

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