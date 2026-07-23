Indo-MIM IPO GMP today stands at 38%, check price band, subscription status and listing date

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indo-MIM Ltd is now open for subscription. The three-day subscription window opened today and will close on July 27, 2026. Ahead of the IPO, the precision engineering components maker mobilised about Rs 1,141 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 2.35 crore equity shares to 92 anchor investors at Rs 485 apiece. The anchor book saw participation from several domestic and global investors, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, SBI MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, WhiteOak Capital, 360 ONE, Government Pension Fund Global, Goldman Sachs Funds, BlackRock Global Funds, Mirae Asset, Motilal Oswal MF, and Bandhan MF.

Indo-MIM IPO price band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 461-485 per share for the public issue.

Indo-MIM IPO lot size

According to the information shared, an investor will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, with one lot having 30 shares of the company.

Indo-MIM IPO allotment date

The allotment process is expected to be finalised on July 28, 2026.

Indo-MIM IPO listing date

The shares of Indo-MIM public issue are proposed for listing on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) exchanges. The expected listing date is July 30, 2026.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Indo-MIM's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 185. Considering the upper price band of Rs 485, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 670, reflecting a grey market premium of 38.14 per cent.

What does the company do?

Incorporated in 1996, Indo MIM manufactures precision engineering components using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology and provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions.

6.8% global market share

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, it is the world's largest manufacturer of precision engineering components using MIM technology, with a 6.8 per cent global market share by revenue in calendar year 2025, a position it has held for the past six years.

Book-running lead managers

HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.