Indo-MIM IPO GMP rises on last day of subscription, check allotment date, listing date and other details

Mumbai:

The subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Indo-MIM Ltd will conclude today, i.e. on July 27, 2026. The mainboard issue has received a decent response from investors during the first two days of the subscription window, as the IPO was subscribed 3.07 times on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 3,812-crore IPO received bids for 16,92,94,290 shares against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer. The non-institutional investor category received 8.44 times subscription. The retail investor quota was subscribed 1.89 times, and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.11 times. The public offering of precision engineering components maker was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding itself. The public issue, priced in the range of Rs 461-485 per share.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

As subscription for the issue entered its final day, the unlisted shares of Indo-MIM are commanding a grey market premium of Rs 190, suggesting a listing gain of 39.18 per cent for investors. Considering the upper price band of Rs 485, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 675. This GMP is a gain of around 1.19 per cent from Friday's GMP.

Indo-MIM raised 1,141 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, Indo-MIM Ltd has mobilised about Rs 1,141 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Wednesday, Indo-MIM allotted 2.35 crore equity shares to 92 anchor investors at Rs 485 apiece, aggregating Rs 1,140.99 crore.

The anchor book saw participation from several domestic and global investors, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, SBI MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, WhiteOak Capital, 360 ONE, Government Pension Fund Global, Goldman Sachs Funds, BlackRock Global Funds, Mirae Asset, Motilal Oswal MF, and Bandhan MF.



Indo-MIM IPO allotment date

The allotment process is expected to be finalised on July 28, 2026.

Indo-MIM IPO listing date

Shares of Indo-MIM public issue are proposed for listing on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) exchanges. The expected listing date is July 30, 2026.

Incorporated in 1996, Indo MIM manufactures precision engineering components using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology and provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)