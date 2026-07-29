Indo-MIM IPO allotment status finalised, here's how to check details on NSE, BSE and MUFG; latest GMP

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of precision engineering components maker Indo-MIM Ltd received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 72.37 times overall. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's IPO received bids for 3,98,55,10,020 shares against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a whopping 204.34 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors attracted 50.63 times subscription, and that of retail investors received 6.67 times subscription.

Now that the allotment basis has been finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BSE, and MUFG Intime India. Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Indo-MIM IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Indo-MIM’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Indo-MIM IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Indo-MIM allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Indo-MIM IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Indo-MIM IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Indo-MIM IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Ind-MIM' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Indo-MIM IPO application will appear on the screen.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Indo-MIM's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 183. Considering the upper price band of Rs 485, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 668, reflecting a grey market premium of 37.73 per cent.

Indo-MIM IPO listing date

The shares of Indo-MIM public issue are proposed for listing on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) exchanges. The expected listing date is July 30, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)