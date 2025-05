Indigo Share Price: Stock slips 3% as InterGlobe Aviation promoter plans to sell stake worth Rs 6,831 crore Indigo Share Price: The stock of the company opened gap down at Rs 5,278 on the BSE, a loss of 2.74 per cent from the previous close of Rs 5,418.

Mumbai:

The stock of the company opened gap down at Rs 5,278 on the BSE, a loss of 2.74 per cent from the previous close of Rs 5,418.

Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of IndiGo, has been offloading his holdings in a phased manner following a bitter fallout with co-founder Rahul Bhatia.