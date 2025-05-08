Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty opens flat, Coal India up 2% post Q4 results Indian Stock Markets News: In early trade, 1,678 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 403 were trading in the red. 59 stocks remained unchanged.

New Delhi:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Thursday, May 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 165.56 points to open at 80,912.34, while Nifty was up by just 17.1 points, starting the trading session at 24,431.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,746.78 and the Nifty 50 at 24,414.40. While the BSE Smallcap index was up by 350 points. the BSE Midcap index was in the red in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Kotak Bank were in green in the opening trade, with Tata Motors surging around 3.15 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like ITC, Maruti, Nestle India, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever were in the red at the time of writing this news, with ITC falling around 0.87 per cent.

In early trade, 1,678 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 403 were trading in the red. 59 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,364, against the previous close of 24,418. The positive start for the markets comes amid positive global cues.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in green on Thursday after US stocks closed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its main interest rate unchanged, as widely expected. The S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to break its two-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 284 points, or 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 15.37 points or 0.60 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 was 128.84 to trade at 36,908.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 250.03 points or 1.10 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was up 12.59 to trade at 3,355.26.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Auto gaining 0.38 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Media was up by 0.39 per cent. However, the Nifty IT index was down by 0.04 per cent, and Nifty FMCG fell 0.66 per cent.