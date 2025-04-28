Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note, Reliance gains over 2% Indian Stock Market Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,196.50, against the previous close of 24,088.

Mumbai:

Indian Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the session on a positive note on Monday, April 28, 2025, amid strong positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 131.1 points to open at 79,343.63, while Nifty was up 30.9 points, starting the trading session at 24,070.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,212.53 and the Nifty 50 at 24,039.35. While the BSE Smallcap indices were up by over 100 points, the BSE Midcap traded in red during the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank were in green in the opening trade, with Reliance gaining over 2 per cent. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Maruti, Nestle India, Asian Paint, and UltraTech Cement were in the red at the time of writing this news, with HCL Tech falling 1.66 per cent. Meanwhile, the RBL Bank surged over 5 per cent in the early trade.

In early trade, 1,049 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,313 were trading in the red. 62 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,196.50, against the previous close of 24,088.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened in the green today. At the time of writing the news, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up by 145.91 points or 0.42 per cent to 35,841.16 in morning trading. South Korea’s Kospi was up by 2.87 points or 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 12.58 points or 0.06 per cent. However, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Pharma gaining 0.90 per cent and the Nifty Auto up 0.48 per cent. While the Nifty FMCG was in the green by 0.25 per cent, the Nifty IT Index dragged by 0.01 per cent in the opening trade.