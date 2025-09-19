Indian Railways unveils 2 new Amrit Bharat trains – Check routes, timetable other details The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway said that the Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16601/16602) will run regularly from September 25.

New Delhi:

In a major announcement, the Indian Railways has said that it will operate two new Amrit Bharat Express trains. These trains will run on the Jogbani-Erode and Saharsa-Chherta (Amritsar) routes. These Amrit Bharat trains are expected to improve connectivity in states like Bihar, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

According to the East Central Railway (ECR), the Saharsa-Chherta (Amritsar, Punjab) Amrit Bharat Express Weekly (14627/14628) will run regularly from September 20. The train will depart Chheharta every Friday at 10:20 pm and arrive in Saharsa on Monday at 10:00 am. Similarly, on the return journey, the train will depart Saharsa every Monday at 1:00 pm and arrive in Chheharta at 3:20 am on Wednesday.

Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Train

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway said that the Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16601/16602) will run regularly from September 25. The train will depart from Erode (Tamil Nadu) every Thursday at 8:10 am and arrive at Jogbani (Araria, Bihar) at 7 pm on Saturday.

On the return journey, the train will depart from Jogbani every Sunday at 3:15 pm, starting September 28, and arrive at Erode at 7:20 am on Wednesday.

The train will have stoppages at the following stations: Supaul, Saraigarh, Nirmali, Jhanjharpur, Sakri, Shisho Halt, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Sitapur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Jagadhri, Ambala Cantt, Rajpura, Sirhind, Dhandari Kalan, Phagwara, Jalandhar City, Beas, Amritsar Junction, and Chheharta.

Chheharta-Saharsa Amrit Bharat Express Train

The Chheharta-Saharsa Amrit Bharat Express will have 22 coaches, including sleeper and general classes. It is designed to suit the common passenger's economical, long-distance travel needs.

The Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express train will connect Erode in Tamil Nadu with Jogbani in Bihar, linking important regions of South and North India. The trains will serve as an efficient travel option for passengers travelling to smaller cities and towns along the route, significantly reducing travel time between the two states.