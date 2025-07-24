IEX Share Price: Stock tumbles 10% post CERC's market coupling move - Check details IEX Share Price, Indian Energy Exchange News: The counter has been losing for the last seven days and has fallen 19.07 per cent in the period.

Mumbai:

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) shares tanked 10 per cent in the opening session on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after the power regulator, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), approved the rollout of market coupling in a phased manner. The counter hit the lower circuit of Rs 169.10 as it declined 10 per cent as soon as the market opened for trading. The counter had closed at Rs 187.85 on the BSE in the last trading session. The counter has been losing for the last seven days and has fallen 19.07 per cent in the period.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 190 per cent in five years. However, it has provided a positive return of 5 per cent and 36 per cent in three years and two years, respectively. Also, the stock has corrected 3 per cent in one year and 6 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 244.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 151. The market cap of the company is Rs 15,196.50 crore.

What Is Market Coupling?

Market coupling is done to couple different markets operating in different geographies. There are three power exchanges in India - IEX, Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL) and Hindustan Power Exchange Limited (HPX). The IEX has the largest market share in total power trade at multiple exchanges in India.

Currently, these exchanges have their own market clearing prices (MCPs). In other words, they have their cost of electricity. Market coupling in power exchanges is a model where buy bids and sell bids from all power exchanges in the country will be aggregated and matched to discover a uniform MCP.

In an order dated July 23, the CERC has directed the implementation of the coupling of Day-Ahead Market (DAM) of the power exchanges in a round-robin mode by January 2026.