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  4. IDFC First Bank shares hit 52-week high as lender posts record quarterly profit of Rs 1,075 crore

IDFC First Bank shares hit 52-week high as lender posts record quarterly profit of Rs 1,075 crore

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

IDFC First Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,075 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

IDFC First Bank share price today on NSE and BSE.
IDFC First Bank share price today on NSE and BSE. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

IDFC First Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,075 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

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