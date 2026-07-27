IDFC First Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,075 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27.
IDFC First Bank shares hit 52-week high as lender posts record quarterly profit of Rs 1,075 crore
IDFC First Bank reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,075 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27.
Mumbai:
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