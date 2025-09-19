Idea Share Price: Stock jumps 12% - Here's what fuelling the surge - Details Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 7.58 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Mumbai:

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged over 12 on Friday, September 19, 2025, even as the markets traded in the red. the stock opened with minor gain at Rs 7.89 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 7.85 on the BSE. However, it surged further to touch the high of Rs 8.82, a gain of 12.35 per cent from the previous close. The stock ended the session in green at Rs 8.41, a gain of 7.13 per cent even as the Sensex dipped 387.73 points to end the session at 82,626.23. Similarly, the Nifty fell 68.85 to close at 25,354.75.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 7.58 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear on September 26 a plea of telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd seeking quashing of the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period until 2016-17.

A bench of Chief justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria fixed the plea for consideration on next Friday after taking note of submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the telecom firm, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

The law officer said that now the circumstances have changed and the parties wanted to find a solution.

“We will keep it on Friday,” the CJI said.

The company has filed a fresh plea on September 8 seeking a direction to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to "comprehensively re-assess and reconcile all AGR dues for the period up to FY 2016-17 following the 'Deduction Verification Guidelines'" dated February 3, 2020.

Earlier this year, in a setback to telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the apex court had refused to review its 2021 order rejecting their pleas for rectification of alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues payable by them.

The apex court had dismissed their pleas seeking review of the 2021 order.