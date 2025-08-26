Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Idea Share Price: Vodafone Idea tumbles 11% as govt rules out AGR relief - Check details

Idea Share Price: Vodafone Idea tumbles 11% as govt rules out AGR relief - Check details

Idea share price, VI share price: The government is the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, having acquired shares worth Rs 36,950 crore.

Idea share price today on BSE, NSE.
Idea share price today on BSE, NSE. Image Source : VI/Pixabay
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The government is the single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, having acquired shares worth Rs 36,950 crore.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Vodafone Idea Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\