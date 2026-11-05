Navratna PSU Hudco declares interim dividend along with Q2 profit results, check amount and other details

Shares of Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) will be in focus as the company has reported a 28 per cent rise in net profit and recommended a second interim dividend for the financial year (FY) 2026-27 and also shared details of the payment of the interim dividend. In the last trading session, the stock ended in green with a gain of over 5 per cent as market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their rally for the fifth day running, propelled by foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

Hudco Dividend Details

The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.35 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2026–27.

Hudco Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed November 11, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the dividend payout.

Hudco Dividend Payment Date

The company has informed exchanges that it will pay the dividend within 30 days of its declaration.

Dividend Detail Particulars / Value Dividend Type 2nd Interim Dividend (FY 2026–27) Dividend Amount ₹1.35 per equity share Dividend Percentage 13.50% Face Value per Share ₹10.00 each Record Date Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Taxation Subject to deduction of TDS as per applicable guidelines

Hudco quarterly results

The state-owned company has reported a 28 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 911 crore for the September quarter. It had earned a net profit of Rs 710 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,051 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 3,251 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, Hudco said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned interest income of Rs 4,023 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 3,197 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the expenses also rose to Rs 2,929 crore against Rs 2,296 crore in the same period a year ago.

Summary Of Financial Performance (Standalone)

Particulars Quarter Ended 30/09/2026 (₹ in Crore) Quarter Ended 30/09/2025 (₹ in Crore) Half Year Ended 30/09/2026 (₹ in Crore) Half Year Ended 30/09/2025 (₹ in Crore) Total Income 4,051.39 3,251.02 7,88.88 6,196.49 Total Expenses 2,928.93 2,296.31 5,600.22 4,384.55 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 1,122.46 954.71 2,188.66 1,811.94 Profit After Tax (PAT) 911.04 709.83 1,762.15 1,340.06 Basic/Diluted EPS (₹) 4.55 3.55 8.80 6.69

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