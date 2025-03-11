State-owned HUDCO announces second interim dividend: Check amount, record date and other details HUDCO Dividend 2025: The counter opened in red today at Rs 176.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 178.95.

HUDCO Dividend 2025: State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has announced the second interim dividend for its investors. The decision was made by the board of directors during a meeting held on March 10, 2025. According to an exchange filing, the board has also fixed the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.



HUDCO Dividend Amount

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

"Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.05/- per equity share, i.e. @ 10.50 per cent (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

HUDCO Dividend Record Date

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has fixed March 14, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend.

HUDCO Dividend Payment Date

The company said that eligible shareholders will receive the dividend within 30 days of its declaration.

"The process for payment of Interim Dividend will be completed within 30 days of its declaration," the filing reads.

HUDCO Share Price

Meanwhile, the counter opened in red today at Rs 176.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 178.95. The counter dipped further to touch the low of Rs 175.10 before bouncing back and high the intra-day high of Rs 182.75, a gain of 2.12 per cent. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 179.85.

The 52-week high and low range of the stock is Rs 353.95 and Rs 152.65, respectively. The market cap of the company is Rs 36,034.

HUDCO Q3 net profit

HUDCO reported a 42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 735.03 crore for the December quarter on the back of higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 519.23 crore in the year-ago period.