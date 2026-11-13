Hotel stock trades in green even as markets fall in early trade after 3-day rally, here's why

Shares of Viceroy Hotels trade in green on Friday even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slump in early trade amid profit-taking after a three-day rally and anticipation of a policy rate hike by the RBI next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 460 points to 81,441.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 179.05 points to 25,119.50. Amid this, the counter started the trading session in the green as the company has announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. It has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 17.78 crore and a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.23 crore.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 144.70, up Rs 1.25 or 0.87 per cent from the previous close of Rs 143.45 on the BSE. Despite the fall in the benchmark indices, the stock gained and touched a high of Rs 148.80, up Rs 5.35 or 3.72 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 146.00, with a gain of Rs 2.55 or 1.78 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,121.02 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 161.35, hit on October 19, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 113.82, touched on December 9, 2025.

Quarterly results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company posted standalone revenue from operations of Rs 35.07 crore, up from Rs 32.74 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 30.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 0.42 crore, compared to Rs 4.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 4,288.06 per cent over five years and 4,551.90 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 16.29 per cent, compared with a 4.31 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Right issue

In the quarter under review, the company completed a rights issue of 92,03,008 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 115 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 105 per share, aggregating Rs 105.83 crore.

The company said the proceeds have been earmarked for debt repayment, investment in subsidiaries, and general corporate purposes, with no deviations or variations reported in fund utilisation.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)