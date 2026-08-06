Hospital sector stock in focus amid update on share price, year-to-date return is 90.28%

Mumbai:

Shares of Hospital chain Park Medi World recently stated that it will acquire Mehar Hospital, Zirakpur, a multi-super speciality facility, in an all-cash transaction for Rs 107 crore. The acquisition will strengthen its presence in the Tricity area of Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. According to information shared with the exchanges, it is expected to be commissioned under the Park brand in November 2026. Shares of the company are expected to be in focus again during today's trading session, as the brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities reiterated its "BUY" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350, highlighting an expected price upside of 21.6 per cent from its current trading price of Rs 288. In the last trading session, the company's stock closed at Rs 285 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 0.37 per cent or Rs 1.05, and on the BSE, it closed at Rs 284.40, up 0.21 per cent or Rs 0.60. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,195.57 crore.