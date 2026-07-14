Hospital sector stock in focus during today volatile session, has given 91% return on year-to-date basis

Mumbai:

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, amid a sharp rally in crude oil prices due to the renewed flare-up in West Asia and fresh foreign fund outflows. Amid this volatility, the stock of Hospital chain Park Medi World Ltd will be in focus. The stock opened in the red at Rs 286.05, down from the previous close of Rs 290.50, on the BSE. It touched a low of Rs 285 before seeing some buying at lower levels and jumped to an intraday high of Rs 292, representing a gain of Rs 1.5 or 0.51 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 286.40, down 1.41 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 12,370.50 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 305.25, hit on July 1, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

Stock in focus

Amid this volatility in the stock market, there is a good opportunity to buy the stock as brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities has given a 'Buy' call projecting a 20.6 per cent upside potential.

The brokerage has a buy call on this stock with a target price of Rs 350. The brokerage stated in its report that Park Medi World is continuously expanding its hospital network in North India. In the report, the brokerage stated that officials visited the company to understand Park Medi World's growth strategy and operational preparedness.

During the meeting, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Sudesh Sharma and Head of Investor Relations (IR) Saurabh Pant were interviewed. The discussions with the company's management revealed several important insights into its expansion strategy.

Company strengthening its presence

The company is working to strengthen its presence in existing and new markets through the new Park Hospital Platinum coming up in Gurugram and the recently acquired Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur.

The management said the company's focus is on cluster-based expansion, prudent capital allocation, operational efficiency and strengthening its foothold in underserved healthcare markets.

The company's long-term goal is to achieve a capacity of 10,000 beds by FY33. The brokerage has maintained a 'BUY' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 350, based on a valuation of 18 times FY28 estimated EV/EBITDA.

ALSO READ | SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today, price band, issue size, share listing date and other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)