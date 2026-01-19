Homegrown tech company expands global footprint with wholly owned subsidiary in Europe, check share price Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics and lifestyle technology companies, are in focus as the company has expanded its global footprint with the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in Europe. The NSE SME stock began the session in the red as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid global tariff uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 320.69 points to 83,249.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 124.60 points to 25,573.40. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 27.75 against the previous close of Rs 28.60. Later during the day, it hit a high of Rs 28 and a low of Rs 27.15.

Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 27.75 with a dip of 2.97 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 612.34 crore.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

H1 FY26 result was excellent

On the back of strong sales, the company's total income increased by 50.7 per cent to Rs 641.6 crore compared to Rs 425.7 crore in the same period last year (H1 FY25). Gross profit also increased by 28.5 per cent to Rs 79.3 crore. However, due to an increase in input costs, gross margin declined slightly to 12.4 per cent from 14.5 per cent last year. Despite this, EBITDA increased by 34.8 per cent to Rs 34.1 crore, with margin at 5.3 per cent.

The company's PAT also jumped 35.2 per cent to Rs 19.6 crore, reflecting a 3.1 per cent margin. Compared to the previous half year (H2 FY25), revenue growth of 6.9 per cent and PAT growth of 20.2 per cent indicates continued operational momentum.