Highway Infrastructure IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, status and important dates Highway Infrastructure IPO: The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares aggregating to Rs 97.52 crore and an offer for sale of 46.4 lakh shares amounting to Rs 32.48 crore.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure is now open for subscription. The three-day bidding process will end on August 7, 2025. The public issue got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the initial share sale received bids for 43,38,13,890 shares against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer, translating into 27.04 times subscription at the end of day 1 of the bidding process.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 28.69 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 33.45 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 4.92 times the subscription.

Highway Infrastructure IPO - Here are some key details

Highway Infrastructure IPO price band

The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 65-70 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO lot size

The IPO lot size is 211 equity shares and in multiples of 211 equity shares thereafter. The minimum investment for an individual investor bidding for this IPO is Rs 13,715.

Raises Rs 23.40 Crore From Anchor Investors

The company said that it raised Rs 23.40 crore from the anchor investors, including HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Details

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is Rs 40, according to investorgain.com. This indicates that the shares of Highway Infrastructure are expected to list at Rs 110, representing a gain of 57.14 per cent.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Listing Date

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. The expected listing date is August 12, 2025.