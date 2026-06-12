June 12, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Shares list at premium of over 7% over issue price
 Live now

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Shares list at premium of over 7% over issue price

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Shares of Hexagon Nutrition Ltd are scheduled to make their stock market debut on June 12, 2026, following strong investor response during its three-day bidding window. GMP suggests that the stock will have a positive listing on NSE and BSE.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing On NSE, BSE LIVE Updates.
Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing On NSE, BSE LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition Ltd, which received a good response from investors during the three-day subscription window, will make share market debut today, i.e. on June 12, 2026. The Rs 139-crore IPO, with a price banks of Rs 42-45 per equity share, was overall subscribed 53.68 times on the third and last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue attracted bids for 1,15,96,08,897 shares against 2,16,02,008 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors fetched 161.49 times subscription. The retail quota was booked 26.85 times, while the portion reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 19.77 times.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 41.66 crore from anchor investors. Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the sole domestic mutual fund participant in the anchor book and was allotted 26.66 lakh shares worth Rs 12 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Follow this blog for all the updates on Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing LIVE

 

Live updates :Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price settles at 6.67 % premium over issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Hexagon Nutrition shares settled at Rs 48 on the BSE, a 6.67 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 45. The issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of over 3.08 crore equity shares by promoters.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price settles at 7.22% premium over issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Hexagon Nutrition shares settled at Rs 48.25 on the NSE, a 7.22 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 45.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Started as a micronutrient formulations business

    Founded in 1993, the company started as a micronutrient formulations business and later diversified into branded nutrition products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo and Pediagold across health, wellness and clinical nutrition segments.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Hexagon has presence across 75 countries

    Hexagon Nutrition has a presence across 75 countries and offers a wide range of products, including micronutrient premixes, therapeutic nutrition, clinical nutrition, wellness products and fortified foods.

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Hexagon Nutrition on IPO

    Hexagon Nutrition has said the proposed listing is aimed at enhancing its visibility, strengthening brand recognition and providing liquidity to existing shareholders.

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Jun 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Hexagon Nutrition IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, Hexagon Nutrition's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2.75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 45, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 47.75, reflecting a grey market premium of 6.11 per cent.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Ipo Gmp Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\