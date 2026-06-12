Hexagon Nutrition IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Shares list at premium of over 7% over issue price

Mumbai:

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition Ltd, which received a good response from investors during the three-day subscription window, will make share market debut today, i.e. on June 12, 2026. The Rs 139-crore IPO, with a price banks of Rs 42-45 per equity share, was overall subscribed 53.68 times on the third and last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue attracted bids for 1,15,96,08,897 shares against 2,16,02,008 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors fetched 161.49 times subscription. The retail quota was booked 26.85 times, while the portion reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 19.77 times.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 41.66 crore from anchor investors. Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the sole domestic mutual fund participant in the anchor book and was allotted 26.66 lakh shares worth Rs 12 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

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