SS Retail, Jindal Supreme make strong debut on NSE, BSE; shares of Hero Motors list at 2% discount

Shares of Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme are set to make their debut on the bourses today, i.e. on September 23, 2026. The initial public offering of Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd received a whopping 181.07 times subscription during the three-day subscription window. Similarly, the public issue of SS Retail Ltd garnered 103.30 times subscription. On the other hand, auto components maker Hero Motors Ltd was subscribed 6.66 times on the final day of bidding. Ahead of the listing, here's what the grey market premium suggests for these IPOs.

Hero Motors IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the GMP of Hero Motors IPO is indicating a discounted listing. With an upper price band of Rs 84.00, the estimated listing price at current market trends is Rs 81.

SS Retail IPO GMP Today

The SS Retail IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 160 today, implying a potential 37.74 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 424.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today

Molbio Diagnostics IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 29. Considering the upper price band of Rs 93, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 122, reflecting a grey market premium of 31.18 per cent.